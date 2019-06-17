IBPS RRB 2019: Online registrations to begin on June 18

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will begin the online registrations for the regional rural banks (RRBs) from June 18 onwards. In an official notification, IBPS said that the process of registration will continue till July 4.

The preliminary examinations for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistants will be held on August 3, August 4, August 11, August 17, August 18 and September 25.

The single examination for Officers II and III will be held on September 22. The main examination for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants will be held on September 22 and September 29.

The application fee is Rs 600 for general candidates and Rs 100 for reserved candidates.

Here is how you can apply for the examination:

--Visit the official website https://www.ibps.in

--Click on the home page to open the link 'CRP for RRBs'

--Create a new registration by entering information in the application form.

--A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

--Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password.

--An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

--Candidates are required to upload their photograph, signature and left thumb impression.

--Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the 'Save and Next' facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.

--No change is permitted after clicking on 'Final Submit' button.