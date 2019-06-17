App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IBPS RRB 2019: Online registrations to begin on June 18

The IBPS will begin the online registrations for the regional rural banks (RRBs) from June 18 onwards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will begin the online registrations for the regional rural banks (RRBs) from June 18 onwards. In an official notification, IBPS said that the process of registration will continue till July 4.

The preliminary examinations for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistants will be held on August 3, August 4, August 11, August 17, August 18 and September 25.

The single examination for Officers II and III will be held on September 22. The main examination for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants will be held on September 22 and September 29.

Close

The application fee is Rs 600 for general candidates and Rs 100 for reserved candidates.

Here is how you can apply for the examination:

--Visit the official website https://www.ibps.in

--Click on the home page to open the link 'CRP for RRBs'

--Create a new registration by entering information in the application form.

--A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

--Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and  password.

--An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

--Candidates are required to upload their photograph, signature and left thumb impression.

--Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the 'Save and Next' facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.

--No change is permitted after clicking on 'Final Submit' button.

--For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officers Scale I, the candidate should indicate in the online application the state to which he/she opts for provisional allotment on selection.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #HR #India

