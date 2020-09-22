172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ibps-po-prelims-admit-card-2020-released-check-how-to-download-hall-tickets-5871131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 released; check how to download hall tickets

Candidates who have registered for the preliminary examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in.

Moneycontrol News

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on September 22 released admit cards for IBPS preliminary recruitment examination for the post of probationary officer (PO) on its official portal.

Candidates who have registered for the preliminary examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
The IBPS PO preliminary examination will be conducted on October 3, 10, and 11, 2020. The examination is held for the selection of POs in the nationalised banks.


IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: Here are the steps to download

- Visit ibps.in

Close

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IBPS PO call letter”

related news

- A new page will appear on the display screen

- Click on the link that reads, “download online prelims call letter”

- Key in your credentials and login details

- The IBPS PO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the admit card and take its print out for the future use

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.