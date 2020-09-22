IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 released; check how to download hall tickets

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on September 22 released admit cards for IBPS preliminary recruitment examination for the post of probationary officer (PO) on its official portal.

The IBPS PO preliminary examination will be conducted on October 3, 10, and 11, 2020. The examination is held for the selection of POs in the nationalised banks.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: Here are the steps to download