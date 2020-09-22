IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 released; check how to download hall tickets

Candidates who have registered for the preliminary examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on September 22 released admit cards for IBPS preliminary recruitment examination for the post of probationary officer (PO) on its official portal.Candidates who have registered for the preliminary examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
- Visit ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IBPS PO call letter”
- A new page will appear on the display screen
- Click on the link that reads, “download online prelims call letter”
- Key in your credentials and login details
- The IBPS PO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the admit card and take its print out for the future use