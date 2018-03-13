App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

IBBI, RBI ink pact for increased cooperation

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) today inked an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for increased cooperation in effective implementation of the insolvency law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) today inked an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for increased cooperation in effective implementation of the insolvency law.

The pact, which provides for sharing of information as well as resources, among others, also comes at a time when the authorities are working on ways to address the huge amount of non-performing assets in the banking sector.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) provides for time -bound and market-determined insolvency resolution. An official release said the IBBI and the RBI are interested in the effective implementation of the Code and its allied rules and regulations, through a quick and efficient resolution process.

"They have agreed under the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to assist and co-operate with each other for the effective implementation of the Code, subject to limitations imposed by the applicable laws," the release said.

related news

The MoU provides for sharing of information, subject to the limitations imposed by the applicable laws as well as sharing of resources available to the extent feasible and legally permissible.

The IBBI and the RBI would also have periodic meetings to discuss matters of mutual interest, including regulatory requirements that impact each party's responsibilities, enforcement cases, research and data analysis, information technology and data sharing.

Among others, there would be cross-training of staff, capacity building of insolvency professionals and financial creditors.

tags #policy

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC