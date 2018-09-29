I&B Ministry urges private TV channels to run warning against lynching

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Friday issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels, urging them to run as a scroll that lynching and mob violence shall invite serious consequences under the law.

The Supreme Court had in July ordered that the central and state governments should broadcast on radio and television and other media platforms, including the official websites of the home department and police of the states, that lynching and mob violence of any kind shall invite serious consequences under the law.

"While Doordarshan is already implementing the decision, for ensuring widest possible outreach of the directions of the apex court, it is advised that private satellite TV channels may also run as scroll the two messages as given below in public interest.

"Mob violence and lynching is a heinous crime and invites serious consequences under the law. Mob violence and lynching is a serious criminal offence and invites stringent punishment under the law," the ministry letter said.

The advisory comes just days after the Home Ministry asked all states to make the general public aware that mob violence of any kind will invite serious consequences under the law.