Last Updated : Jun 17, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

I&B ministry to study impact of govt advertisements on people

The move is aimed at drawing strategy for judicious use of money for the state publicity works.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plans to conduct an independent study to gauge the impact of government advertisements on people, a move aimed at drawing strategy for judicious use of money for the state publicity works, sources said.

The initiative comes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for which the government is expected to reach out to the people and highlight the works done by it in the last four years.

The Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) is the nodal agency of the central government for advertising on behalf of various ministries, departments, public sector firms and autonomous organisations funded by the government. The advertisements are carried on various media platforms, including print and visual media.

The sources said the study will help the government to understand which medium to be used for publicising a particular state scheme for better impact.

Last year, the DAVP was merged with the Directorate of Field Publicity and Song and Drama Division to form a new entity --Bureau of Outreach Communication-- for bringing in synergy for efficient publicity works of the government.

The DAVP had spent about Rs 1,286 crore in 2016-17 on advertisements about government policies, schemes, projects and events through various media, the Rajya Sabha was informed last year.

The amount spent by the advertising agency for 2016-17 was 8.15 percent higher than Rs 1,188.85 crore spent in 2015-16.

The DAVP had spent Rs 998.34 crore in 2014-15, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in a written reply.

 
First Published on Jun 17, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

