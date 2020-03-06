App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

I&B Ministry suspends broadcast of 2 Kerala-based channels for 48 hrs over Delhi violence reporting

The ministry ordered prohibition of transmission or re-transmission of Media One and Asianet News TV for 48 hours on any platform throughout India with effect from 19:30 hrs on March 6 to 19:30 hrs March 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on March 6 suspended the broadcast of two Kerala-based news channels for 48 hours over their coverage of the violence in northeast Delhi, saying such reportage could enhance communal disharmony.

The two channels - Media One and Asianet News TV - were earlier issued a show cause notice and after they filed their replies, the ministry found them to be in violation of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The ministry ordered prohibition of transmission or re-transmission of Media One and Asianet News TV for 48 hours on any platform throughout India with effect from 19:30 hrs on March 6 to 19:30 hrs March 8.

The orders issued to the two channels cited the instances of reporting which were in contravention with the rules and stated that such reporting could "enhance the communal disharmony" across the country when the situation is "highly volatile".

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Information and Broadcasting ministry #Kerala

