I&B ministry asks media organisations to display 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' logo

The Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021, which began a 75 week countdown to the 75th anniversary, and will end on August 15, 2023

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo.

Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo.


The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has issued an advisory to all print, electronic media, digital media and private TV channels to display the "Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" logo during news programmes, reports and bulletins.

It also states that this logo should be used during the period of celebrations so that Indians are apprised of “India’s rich history and commitment to a bright future.”

"Private media has consistently taken the lead in celebrating India's patriotic spirit and national achievements. It is advised to use the logo during the period of celebrations so that citizens are made aware of India's rich history and commitment to a bright future," Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.

The Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021, which began a 75 week countdown to the 75th anniversary, and will end on August 15, 2023.

"As you would be aware, country-wide celebrations are being undertaken under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign to commemorate the completion of 75 years of India's Independence."

