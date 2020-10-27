172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|iato-writes-to-pm-modi-for-announcement-of-seis-benefits-for-2019-20-6023751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

IATO writes to PM Modi for announcement of SEIS benefits for 2019-20

All our members are reeling under the financial stress as it has become difficult for them to manage anymore and survive without any earnings in the past 7 months, IATO said in a letter to the PM Modi.

PTI

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) benefits for 2019-20 at the earliest.

"For 2019-20, SEIS has not been announced by the government during this difficult time, whereas our members have already spent the funds for marketing, promotions to compete with our neighbouring countries, anticipating that SEIS will be given to tour operators,” IATO President Pronab Sarkar said.

Without the support of SEIS benefits, tour operators shall not be able to perform and compete with their neighbouring countries and attract more foreign tourists to India, he added.

"May we, therefore, request your good office that our following request may kindly be considered on priority to help the tourism industry To announce the SEIS scrips for 2019-20 at the earliest, and to increase SEIS scrips percentage from 7 percent to 10 percent for the tour operators/travel agents,” the letter said.

SEIS benefits are being given to the tourism industry based on their foreign exchange earnings under the Foreign Trade Policy.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 05:13 pm

tags #India #Indian Association of Tour Operators #Narendra Modi #Pronab Sarkar #SEIS #tourism sector #Travel

