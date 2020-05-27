App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

IATO urges tourism minister to provide financial stimulus for sector

IATO has also asked for special collateral free and interest free long-term loans (5-10 years) to be provided to the tour operators for revival of business and aggressive marketing, the statement said.

PTI

Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Wednesday said its representatives met Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel to apprise him of the acute distress faced by the industry.

The delegation urged the minister for financial support to tour operators so that they are not forced to close down their business, IATO said in a statement.

The tour operators are not in a position to pay salaries to their staff since there is no business and they are under acute financial stress, it added.

related news

The association also urged the minister to support tour operators on their request made to the Commerce Ministry regarding enhancing the Service Export India Scheme (SEIS) to 10 percent from present 7 percent for 2019-20, it added.

"We still have hope and believe that the government will come out with some measures which will help alleviate our sector's pain," IATO President Pronab Sarkar said.

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #IATO #India #Prahlad Singh Patel #SEIS #Tourism industry

