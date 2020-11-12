PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IAF’s strike elements, Army’s amphibious units - India's new maritime command to have both: Report

The new Maritime Theatre Command, with assets from the Indian Air Force and the Army, is expected to reduce the mobilisation time between services during operational events.

Moneycontrol News
An Indian Navy marine commando watches Sea King Mk 42 ASW helicopters during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai (File image: Reuters)
An Indian Navy marine commando watches Sea King Mk 42 ASW helicopters during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai (File image: Reuters)

India’s new Maritime Theatre Command will come up soon after the unified Air Defence Command is established, according to a report by ThePrint. The Maritime Theatre Command will comprise all of India’s naval assets and a study is in an advanced stage.

The report suggests that the new maritime command will comprise both the Eastern and Western Naval Commands. The Andaman and Nicobar Command, set up in 2001, will be subsumed by the Eastern Command.

The report, citing a senior defence official, suggests that the new maritime command will include land-based strike elements belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army’s amphibious elements – including infantry, mechanised and armoured regiments.

IAF’s maritime strike elements include some squadrons having the Sukhoi Su-30MKIs and Jaguars. Their main role is to strike enemy naval vessels, installations in harbours and conducting anti-ship strikes when they come in proximity of Indian naval forces.

Also Read: What are the five integrated theatre commands as India gears up for biggest military restructuring, and other key questions answered

The Indian defence forces are currently in the process of reorganising itself in five theatre commands over the next few year. These areas will have defined areas of operation. A seamless command structure is expected to help in synchronised operations.

Setting up of the maritime command is expected to reduce the mobilisation time between services during operational events. It would also lead to more cohesion in joint training.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 10:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #defence #India

