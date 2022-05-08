English
    IAF's Rs 35,000-crore plan to upgrade Su-30 fighter fleet put on hold amid Russia-Ukraine war: Report

    The IAF was reportedly planning to upgrade 85 of the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Russian defence manufacturer Sukhoi.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST
    A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet (File image: PTI)

    A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet (File image: PTI)

    In view of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deferred the Rs 35,000-crore plan to upgrade its Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter fleet, news agency ANI reported on May 8, citing sources who are privy to the development.

    The IAF, as per the report, was planning to upgrade 85 of the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft in collaboration with the indigenous defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Sukhoi -- the Moscow-headquartered arms manufacturer which designs and supplies the Su-30 fighter jets.

    According to ANI, the deal for the 12 most advanced Su-30MKI aircraft, which was estimated to be worth more than Rs 20,000 crore, would also be shelved for now. Sources attributed the likely delay to the change in policy that would require the stakeholders to increase the made-in-India content in the planes.

    The war between Ukraine and Russia has also affected the latter's supply of spare parts, the report said citing the sources, adding that though it is manageable for now, the shortage "may become an issue after a year or so". This is the reason why the force has moved into an "indigo ration spree of its imported equipment", ANI further said.

    The report comes two days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while delivering the 37th PC Lal memorial lecture, said the war in Ukraine demonstrates the fact that military conflicts can not only affect defence supplies, but also commercial contracts.

    Close

    "Our past experiences have taught us that India cannot depend on imports for its security. Recent conflicts, especially the situation in Ukraine, have told us that not just defence supplies (could be affected), but commercial contracts are also prone to be affected when it comes to national interests," Singh said.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Air Force (IAF) #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Sukhoi Su-30 #Sukhoi Su-30MKI
    first published: May 8, 2022 06:19 pm
