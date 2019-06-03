IAF’s AN-32 aircraft with 13 people on board loses contact: Reports

And AN-32 aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) has gone missing hours after it took off from Jorhat, Assam for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to multiple reports, the aircraft was airborne on June 3 at 12.25 pm. The aircraft was in last contact with the ground agencies at 1.00 pm. Since the aircraft did not reach the designated destination, overdue action was initiated by IAF.

As many as 13 persons are believed to be on board.

As per news agency ANI, the IAF has launched Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Operations aircraft on a search mission to locate the AN-32.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)