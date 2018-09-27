App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 09:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

IAF vice chief SB Deo accidentally shoots himself in thigh, stable

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Vice Chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal SB Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said on September 27.

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery.

His condition is stable.

However, there was no official comment on the incident from the IAF.

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in January, 2017.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 09:16 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.