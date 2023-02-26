 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IAF to participate in multilateral air exercise in UK

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

The IAF will deploy five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft and an IL-78 mid-air refueller plane.

(Image credit: @IAF_MCC)

The Indian Air Force will participate in a multilateral air exercise in the UK from March 6 to 7, officials said on Sunday.

The IAF will deploy five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft and an IL-78 mid-air refueller plane, they said.

An IAF contingent comprising 145 air warriors departed Jamnagar on Sunday for participating in exercise Cobra Warrior at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force in the UK.

The exercise Cobra Warrior is a multilateral air exercise in which Air Forces from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, United States of America and Singapore would also be participating alongside Royal Air Force and the IAF.