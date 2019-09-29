IAF to mark 87th anniversary with scintillating air display at Hindan Base

The Indian Air Force will complete 87 glorious years on October 8 and the IAF has planned to mark the anniversary at its Hindan Base with a spectacular air display showcasing both vintage aircraft and modern fleet, officials said on September 29.

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932 and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

"The IAF will proudly celebrate its 87th anniversary. A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day parade-cum-investiture ceremony at the Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad," a senior IAF official said.

Rehearsals for the air display will commence from Tuesday, the IAF said.

"The air display will commence with flag-bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies. The flypast would include the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft," the official said.

The ceremony will conclude with a spellbinding aerobatic display, he said. The general area over which the aircraft will be flying at low levels are Wazirpur Bridge, Karawal Nagar, Afzalpur, Hindan; Shaml, Jiwana, Chandinagar, Hindan; Hapur, Philkua , Ghaziabad, Hindan, the IAF said.

The IAF also appealed to people to not throw eatables in the open area or dump garbage in the open as it attracts birds whose flight pose a serious threat to flying aircraft, especially at low heights.