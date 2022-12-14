 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IAF to carry out 2-day exercise in Northeast from December 15

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 10:18 PM IST

Sources said the exercise is aimed at checking the IAF's overall combat capability and military preparedness in the region.

Representative Image

The Indian Air Force will carry out a two-day exercise in the Northeast involving almost all its frontline fighter jets and other assets deployed in the region amid the fresh tensions between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh following the last week's face-off in the area.

They, however, said the exercise was planned much before the face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies, and it is not related to the incident.

The sources said IAF's frontline fighter jets including Sukhoi-30MKIs and Rafale jets will be part of the exercise besides several other platforms deployed in the region.

All frontline air bases and some key Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the Northeast are set to be involved in the exercise, said a source.

The sources said the top brass of the Eastern Air Command will also undertake a comprehensive review of the IAF's preparedness in the region in view of the overall security matrix.