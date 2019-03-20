App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IAF seeks fresh ammunition as Pakistan deploys F-16s along border: Report

Ever since the Pulwama attack, India has continued to maintain high operational alertness

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Amid continued tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has asked the government to urgently purchase fresh ammunition for its fighter jets as Pakistan has deployed all its F-16s to forward bases along the Indian border, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"The F-16s have been distributed all across Pakistani airbases and are still trained at us. They are continuing to undertake night flights and have their air defence network on alert," sources told the newspaper, adding that Indian jets too remain in position to deter any misadventure.

After the Pulwama Attack on February 14 where around 40 CRPF jawans were killed, India retaliated with an air strike in Balakot on the camps of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan is now said to have moved terror camps out of IAF reach to the far west in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

related news

Read: In 5 years, death of jawans in terror attacks rose by 106% in J&K

Ever since the Pulwama attack, India has continued to maintain high operational alertness. It has been flying several fully-loaded additional sorties of its fighters, which inevitably reduces the ammunition's shelf life.

"These missiles have a certain life, which is counted in terms of the age of the system in years. But when fighter jets are operationally deployed, the life of the missile depends on the number of sorties being undertaken. So, we need fresh replenishments," top government sources told the newspaper.

The ammunition that are required include air-to-air missiles that jets on patrol have been carrying to counter the Pakistani air force.

Read: Surgical Strike 2.0 | Biggest JeM camp in Balakot destroyed, many terrorists killed: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

Pakistan's move to deploy its F-16s at forward bases all along the border with India comes even after hectic consultations with the US after the Balakot strike.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Pakistani airspace has also not been fully opened for civilian traffic even though normal flying has resumed on the Indian side, sources told the newspaper.

India has in place frontline fighter jets, including the Sukhoi Su-30MKIs and Mirage 2000s, for quick reaction. IAF has also increased fighter strength at its air bases in Jammu & Kashmir.

Even after the 2016 surgical strikes, the Indian armed forces had made emergency purchases to stock-up ammunition owing to the looming risk of a full blown conflict with Pakistan.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 09:47 am

tags #air strike #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro ...

IPL 2019: WATCH | Royals are Going to be Pretty Strong - Warne

All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of Gen ...

Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Remember, One Family's Desire for Power Cost Nation Greatly: PM Modi's ...

Scott Dawson Interview – The Revival’s Next Opponents, Favourite W ...

Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs ...

Germany Initiates Move at EU to List Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist

Holi 2019: India Celebrates Festival of Colours; See Pictures

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid negative global cu ...

Motilal Oswal initiates Torrent Power with 'buy', says best play in pr ...

Top buy-sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba and Mitessh Thak ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.04 a dollar, FOMC in focus

KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Spring 2019 officially kicks off and Google is celebrating that with a ...

Delhi Crime: Director Richie Mehta on his vision to create a project t ...

DGCA reviewing airfare hike on specific routes; advises airlines to in ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Holi, Ranveer Singh, and the one person on the planet who wasn't impre ...

Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases fans about Saif Ali Khan and Naw ...

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Kartik Aryaan turn he ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni's betterhalf S ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.