IAF seeks fresh ammunition as Pakistan deploys F-16s along border: Report

Amid continued tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has asked the government to urgently purchase fresh ammunition for its fighter jets as Pakistan has deployed all its F-16s to forward bases along the Indian border, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"The F-16s have been distributed all across Pakistani airbases and are still trained at us. They are continuing to undertake night flights and have their air defence network on alert," sources told the newspaper, adding that Indian jets too remain in position to deter any misadventure.

After the Pulwama Attack on February 14 where around 40 CRPF jawans were killed, India retaliated with an air strike in Balakot on the camps of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan is now said to have moved terror camps out of IAF reach to the far west in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Read: In 5 years, death of jawans in terror attacks rose by 106% in J&K

Ever since the Pulwama attack, India has continued to maintain high operational alertness. It has been flying several fully-loaded additional sorties of its fighters, which inevitably reduces the ammunition's shelf life.

"These missiles have a certain life, which is counted in terms of the age of the system in years. But when fighter jets are operationally deployed, the life of the missile depends on the number of sorties being undertaken. So, we need fresh replenishments," top government sources told the newspaper.

The ammunition that are required include air-to-air missiles that jets on patrol have been carrying to counter the Pakistani air force.

Read: Surgical Strike 2.0 | Biggest JeM camp in Balakot destroyed, many terrorists killed: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

Pakistan's move to deploy its F-16s at forward bases all along the border with India comes even after hectic consultations with the US after the Balakot strike.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Pakistani airspace has also not been fully opened for civilian traffic even though normal flying has resumed on the Indian side, sources told the newspaper.

India has in place frontline fighter jets, including the Sukhoi Su-30MKIs and Mirage 2000s, for quick reaction. IAF has also increased fighter strength at its air bases in Jammu & Kashmir.

Even after the 2016 surgical strikes, the Indian armed forces had made emergency purchases to stock-up ammunition owing to the looming risk of a full blown conflict with Pakistan.