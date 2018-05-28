App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 28, 2018 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

IAF says its plane was not involved in near miss

The Indian Air Force (IAF) today said the aircraft involved in a near miss in Chennai airspace on May 21 did not belong to it but the Indian Navy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Air Force (IAF) today said the aircraft involved in a near miss in Chennai airspace on May 21 did not belong to it but the Indian Navy. "There was no Indian Air Force aircraft involved in the reported incident. The resolution advisory (RA) was between an IndiGo (VT-ITW) and Indian Navy Hawk aircraft," said a statement issued by the Air Force.

The clarification came following media reports that a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane and an IAF aircraft were on a collision course in the Chennai airspace on May 21 and that the mid-air disaster was averted by steering away the commercial aircraft following an auto-generated warning.

"The Indian Navy Hawk had taken off from Naval station, Visakhapatnam and was on a routine training flight from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada and back. The incident occurred while the Indian Navy Hawk was returning from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam and reported to be at flight level 240. The matter is currently under investigation by the DGCA," said the IAF statement.

On May 24, the IndiGo had said in a statement: "An IndiGo flight 6E- 647 (Vizag-Bengaluru) was involved in a resolution advisory at flight level 240, on May 21." This matter was immediately brought to the notice of the regulator as per the prescribed protocol, the airline statement had said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.