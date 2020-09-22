WATCH: Rafale fighter jet seen over Ladakh as part of 'familiarisation sortie'

Rafale fighter jet, formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10, was seen flying over Ladakh on Monday even as India and China continue discussions over rules of de-escalation and disengagement of troops.

The first batch of the jets arrived in India on July 29 and the delivery of all 36 Rafale fighter jet is scheduled to be completed by 2021-end.



#WATCH | Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jet flying over Ladakh from a forward airbase. The aircraft were formally inducted into Air Force on September 10. pic.twitter.com/xeOGrFDQzZ

The sorties were carried out from the forward airbase Ambala in Haryana where the Rafales were formally inducted on September 10. The first batch of the jets had arrived in India on July 29.

India and China are engaged in a border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The discussions about a possible de-escalation are ongoing with the latest talks turning out to be inconclusive.

It is learnt that another round of commander-level talks are due before any of the sides decides to disengage from their positions.

With the induction of Dassault Aviation-made Rafale fighter jets, Indian Air Force fleet stands strengthened as the jet is a multi-role fighter aircraft manufactured by of France and is capable of flying from 36 thousand feet to 50 thousand feet.

In addition to this, the jet can perform 3-D mapping with an electronic scanning radar to find enemy positions in real-time and can detect long-term dangers in all-weather conditions.

Till now France has delivered five Rafales, five more are expected to come by November.