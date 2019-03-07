App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 12:27 PM IST

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman held off Pakistan grilling despite being choked, beaten up: Report

To increase his discomfort during captivity, Varthaman was made to stand for long hours and was subjected to loud music.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman in conversation with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
File image: IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman in conversation with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman held on to sensitive information, including Indian troop deployment, high-security radio frequencies and sensitive logistics during his first 24 hours in Pakistan's captivity after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down in a dogfight over the Line of Control (LoC), according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The report, quoting a senior officer involved in the debriefing of the 35-year-old fighter pilot, said, that the Wing Commander was deprived of sleep, choked and beaten up by his captors in Pakistan to extract information from him.

To increase his discomfort during captivity, Varthaman was made to stand for long hours and was subjected to loud music, the official said.

The report adds that Pakistani officers tried to extract information from him regarding the frequencies used by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transmit messages, deployment of fighter jets and logistical arrangements. However, Varthaman held back, the report adds.

The officer said that all Indian fighter pilots are taught to hold back sensitive information for as long as possible while they are held captive so that transmitting frequencies and deployments can be changed in the first 24 hours.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Reports had earlier suggested that Varthaman was subjected to mental harassed during his detention but was not physically tortured.

Varthaman had been captured by Pakistani Army upon landing in Pakistan after he ejected from his plane that was hit.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan early February 26.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on February 27. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Kashmir, killing at least 40 soldiers.
