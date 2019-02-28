IAF Pankaj Nauhar who died in J&K chopper crash belonged to Mathura, says his father

Family members of Pankaj Nauhar, the IAF personnel killed in a chopper crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on February 27, were grieving after news of his death reached them. Nauhar's father, retired Subedar Nobhat Singh, said he was informed about the crash and the death of his elder son on phone this evening.

Singh said his son belonged to whole of Mathura.

A resident of Sarang Vihar in the city, Nauhar got married in 2015. The couple has an 18-month-old son, Rudra.

Nauhar joined joined the Air Force in 2012, his father said adding his younger son, Ajai, is a student. Singh said Nauhar visited them in Mathura a month ago.

Proud of his son's sacrifice, Singh said he still favoured teaching Pakistan a lesson.

Mourners, well-wishers and district administration officials have been visiting the family home.