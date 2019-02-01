App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

IAF Mirage aircraft crashes at HAL airport,1 pilot dead, another critical: Police

The HAL, in a statement, said the incident occurred at 10.30 am during a sortie.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at the HAL Airport here on February 1 killing a pilot on the spot and leaving another critically injured, police said.

"The body of one of the pilots is completely charred while the second pilot is in a serious condition," a police officer at the HAL Airport police station said.

The HAL, in a statement, said the incident occurred at 10.30 am during a sortie.

The plane went up in flames as it crashed with an explosion and thick smoke billowed from the spot, leaving passersby and residents living around the airport in a shock.

Firefighters and the ground staff at the HAL airport swung into action to douse the flames.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:15 pm

