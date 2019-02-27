App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

IAF jet crashes in Budgam district of J&K, two dead

Officials in Srinagar described the downed aircraft as a jet, which crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am. Other officials in New Delhi said it was an Mi-17 helicopter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
An IAF aircraft crashed on February 27 in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two people, officials said.

The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled.

The Srinagar officials said the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately.

The identity of the two deceased could not be confirmed immediately, they said.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 11:21 am

tags #IAF #India

