App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

IAF helps in dousing Malviya Nagar fire; godown owner arrested

The Indian Air Force (IAF), through its 'Bambi Bucket' operation helped in containing a major fire which broke out in a rubber godown in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, an official statement said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Air Force (IAF), through its 'Bambi Bucket' operation helped in containing a major fire which broke out in a rubber godown in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, an official statement said today.

Cooling operations are underway at the factory.

A dense plume of smoke billowed from a truck and a godown in Khirki Extension area last night, causing panic among locals.

The city police has arrested Sanjay Saini, owner of the godown, in the incident.

related news

"Around midnight, a request was received at HQ Western Air Command for containing a fire at Malviya Nagar. A MLH class helicopter airborne from Sarsawa did a recce and landed at Palam. Thereafter, the helicopter got airborne with bambi bucket to contain the fire," the statement by the IAF said.

The helicopter filled water from Yamuna reservoir and poured it over the site.

"This had to be repeated thrice to contain the fire. This was the first time the bambi bucket operation was done in an urban situation wherein the nitty gritties of drop are very precise, owing to high rises around and chances of collateral damage," the statement said.

The operations picked up this morning wherein a helicopter flown by Wing Commander Pradeep Bhola of the Mighty Armours assisted in dousing the fire, the IAF said.

Approximately 8,000 litres of water have been used in the operation.

So far, 65 fire tenders have been used to contain the blaze, the police said, adding 13 buildings, a school and a gym have been evacuated for safety reasons.
First Published on May 30, 2018 06:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.