IAF Group Captain dies in MiG-21 accident during training mission

A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the IAF said.



The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter.

It said Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident.

"IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the statement added.

