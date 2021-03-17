English
IAF Group Captain dies in MiG-21 accident during training mission

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

PTI
March 17, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
Representative image


A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the IAF said.

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter.

It said Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident.

"IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the statement added.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India,” the IAF said.
PTI
first published: Mar 17, 2021 02:59 pm

