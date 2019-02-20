App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

IAF Crash: Team Surya Kirans not to be part of display at Aero India 2019

The incident occurred at around 1150 hrs while practising for the air show.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A pilot was killed and two others ejected to safety when two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed near the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on February 19, a day before the opening of the Aero India show. The incident added to the deadliest air-show disasters in world’s history. Here are several such air show crashes (Image: ANI)
Hours after two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed, killing a pilot and injuring two who ejected to safety, Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on February 19 said the Surya Kiran will not be a part of Aero India 2019 beginning tomorrow.

Video clips of the incident showed the two jets crashing to the ground and bursting into flames near Yelahanka airbase after brushing against each other mid-air, a day ahead of the five-day event.

"We had an unfortunate incident and an investigation will take place. Surya Kiran won't be part of display," Bhadauria told reporters here. All other displays will go ahead as planned, he added.

The Hawk jets were performing a manoeuvre when one was flying inverted carrying a pilot and the other below it with two pilots moments before they hit each other and spun out of control, according to police and eye witnesses.

The incident occurred at around 1150 hrs while practising for the air show,the Defence PRO office said in a statement. One of the three aircrew of the aircraft, Wg Cdr V T Shelke and Sqn Ldr T J Singh ejected.

However, Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi sustained fatal injuries, it said. Throwing light on the mishap, Bhadauria said, "In this particular incident they were doing a mirror image. The margin of error is very low. Whether it was an execution error or a bird that hit will be found out in investigation,".

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would react after getting the details. Earlier, Karnataka Director General of Police and Chief of Fire and Emergency Services M N Reddi said, "No major damage to any house in ISRO colony. Fire Force has completely doused the fire.".
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 08:51 am

tags #IAF #India

