IAF copter crash: Search on for black box

PTI
December 09, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
Image credit: News18

The Flight Recorder, more popularly known as 'Black Box', of the ill-fated Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed near here on Wednesday, killing Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, has not yet been recovered and officials have expanded the area of search, police sources said.

The sources added the search area has been expanded from 300 metres to one km from the accident spot by the Defence officials.

The black box would provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills on Wednesday when the 63-year old Rawat, the country’s first CDS, his wife and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17VH helicopter they were travelling in crashed and went up in flames, leaving only one survivor.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal mishap happened in the Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area.
Tags: #Current Affairs #helicopter crash #IAF #India
first published: Dec 9, 2021 10:13 am

