you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

IAF chopper crashes in Budgam, J&K, at least 5 killed

Officials in New Delhi said it was an Mi-17 helicopter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Five persons were killed on February 27 when an IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam around 10:05 am, they said, adding five bodies have been recovered from the scene.

Five bodies have been recovered from the location of the air crash. While two have been identified as IAF pilots, three of them are local civilians, CNN News 18 has reported.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, and the other details are being ascertained.

Officials in New Delhi said it was an Mi-17 helicopter.

Earlier, officials in Srinagar had described the downed aircraft as a jet. They said the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 05:20 pm

