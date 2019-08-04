App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

IAF carries over 320 tourists out of Srinagar

There were 11,301 tourists when the advisory was issued and only 1,652 of them remained on August 3.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Air Force (IAF) flew 326 tourists out of Srinagar on August 3 after the state administration's advisory to pilgrims and visitors to cut short their stay and leave Kashmir Valley at the earliest, officials said. IAF carried out two sorties from Srinagar during the day, they said.

There were 11,301 tourists when the advisory was issued and only 1,652 of them remained on August 3.

Police asked all hotels in Srinagar not to check in any fresh guests and ensure that the hotels are empty by August 4 morning.

Tourists having an air ticket of a later date have been asked to approach the airport Sunday morning for rescheduling their departure.

Tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims started leaving the Kashmir Valley on August 3 following the state government's advisory, even as Governor S P Malik said there is no need to panic.

Amid rumours of plans to repeal Articles 370 and 35A, which allow Jammu a special status and privileges, the governor said in a statement that the state has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions.

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," said the advisory by Principal Secretary (Home).

First Published on Aug 4, 2019 09:28 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

