IAF asserts it has 'irrefutable evidence' of shooting down Pak F-16, shows radar images

The Indian Air Force on Monday said it has "irrefutable evidence" of shooting down an F-16 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force during the February 27 aerial combat Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor, at a media briefing, showed radar images to assert that an F-16 of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was shot down by the Indian Air Force.

The IAF has more credible information and evidence that is clearly indicative of the fact that PAF has lost one F-16 in the air action on February 27, he said.