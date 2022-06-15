I2U2 part of US' effort to revitalize, re-energise its system of partnerships

The new grouping of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, which will hold its first virtual summit next month as part of the efforts of the Biden administration to re-energize and revitalize American alliances across the world, a US official said.

Part of our approach, from the start, is not only to revitalise and re-energize our system of alliances and partnerships around the world, but also to stitch together partnerships that did not exist previously or were not utilised to their full extent, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that the first virtual summit of I2U2 would be held next month when US President Joe Biden travels to the Middle East. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of Israel and the UAE.

Each of these countries are technological hubs. Biotechnology is also prominent. Deepening trade and economic ties between these countries is in our interest when it comes to the relationship between Israel and the UAE. That is something we have sought to deepen, Price said. These two countries have deepened their relationship in recent years, including in the economic realm, he said.

India is a massive consumer market. It is a massive producer of high-tech and highly sought-after goods as well. So, there are a number of areas where these countries can work together, whether its technology, trade, climate, COVID-19, and potentially even security as well, the official said in response to a question.