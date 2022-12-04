 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I trust 'my friend' PM Modi to bring us together in order to build peaceful, sustainable world: France President Macron

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST

(FILE PHOTO) PM Modi meeting French President Emmanuel Macron with his trademark hug.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed confidence in India taking over the presidency of the powerful G20, saying he has trust that his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi would bring everyone together to build a peaceful and a sustainable world.

Macron is another prominent world leader to back India's G20 presidency after US President Joe Biden on Friday described India as a strong partner of the US and said that he was looking forward to supporting his "friend" Prime Minister Modi during India's G20 presidency.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Sharing a picture of himself and Prime Minister Modi in a tweet, Macron endorsed the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future that India has chosen to work on during its presidency of the G20.

"One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world, Macron tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday said India will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.