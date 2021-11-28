'I think this is end,' says comedian Munawar Faruqui after Bengaluru show cancelled

Munawar Faruqui, who spent almost a month in jail earlier this year for allegedly insulting Hindu deities during one of his comedy shows, at least 12 of his shows were cancelled in the last two months after similar threats were made to organisers and audiences. (Source: Twitter/@munawar0018)

Comedian Munawar Faruqui shared an emotional note on November 28 indicating that may not do any more shows, after his stand-up show in Bengaluru got cancelled. The show was cancelled after the police asked the organisers to call it off citing possible law and order problems in the light of threats from several organisations on social media.

Faruqui, who spent almost a month in jail earlier this year for allegedly insulting Hindu deities during one of his comedy shows, at least 12 of his shows were cancelled in the last two months after similar threats were made to organisers and audiences.

Faruqui posted the note on social media on November 28 saying, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I'm done, goodbye. Injustice.”



Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya.

Im done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE pic.twitter.com/la4xmaeQ0C

— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) November 28, 2021

In the note, he wrote, “Aaj Bangalore show cancel ho gaya (under the threats of venue vandalism). We sold 600+ tickets. A month back my team called the late Puneeth Rajkumar sir organisation for charity which we will be going to generate from this show in Bangalore. We agreed to not sell the show in the name of charity as suggested by the noble organisation.”

He called the cancellation of shows “unfair” as there was nothing problematic in it. “Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows, which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. This is unfair. It's clearly nothing problematic in the show. We called off 12 shows in the last two months because of threats to venue and audience," the comedian said in the long Instagram post.

"...I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that's been my time. You guys were wonderful audience. Goodbye, I'm done," he concluded.

In a letter to the organisers on November 27, the Bengaluru Police referred to Faruqui's show "Dongri to Nowhere" and said they learned that he is a "controversial figure" as he has made controversial statements on other religions' Gods, reported news agency ANI.

The Police further suggested the organisers cancel the show as they had credible information that several organisations were opposing the show. “This could disturb the public peace and harmony, which may further lead to law and order problem,” the cops said.

The show was, accordingly, cancelled the next morning.