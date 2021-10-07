MARKET NEWS

I-T officials raid premises of serving Maharashtra minister: Report

The premises being searched reportedly include Jarendeshwar sugar cooperatives factory (SCF) and another SCF in Daund

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
The Income Tax Department has begun raids at and search operations at premises linked to a serving Maharashtra cabinet minister, The Economic Times has reported.

The premises being searched include Jarendeshwar sugar cooperatives factory (SCF) and another SCF in Daund, the report said. The raids and searches are being conducted at multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune and Goa.

Zee News separately reported that the directors of Daund Sugar, Jarandeshwar Sugar, Pushpadanteshwar Sugar, and Ambalika Sugar are considered to be close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
