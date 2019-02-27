App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T Dept searches premises of head of prominent org in Kashmir, Delhi in terror financing case

'The search action has yielded credible evidence of large scale undisclosed financial transactions carried out in the business of quarrying, hotels etc.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Income Tax Department Wednesday said it conducted "sensitive search" that covered the head of a prominent organisation in connection with alleged terror financing and anti-national activities. Four premises in the Kashmir Valley and three in the national capital were searched, the department said without naming the organisation or the persons involved.

"The head of a prominent organisation allegedly indulging in anti-national activities along with his associates were covered in a sensitive search action by the Income Tax Department today," it said in a statement.

"The search action has yielded credible evidence of large scale undisclosed financial transactions carried out in the business of quarrying, hotels etc."

Without providing specific details, the department said it unearthed clinching evidence of "huge unaccounted expenditure having been incurred in cash on the reconstruction and remodelling of the residential premises presently being used by the tax evader's family."

related news

"Despite carrying out large scale financial transactions, neither the protagonist nor any member of his family has ever filed any income tax return. The evidence found in search action is robust enough to show a deliberate and wilful attempt to evade tax," it said.

In the search action, three hard disks have also been seized.

"The analysis of the information contained in the disks is likely to yield even more substantial evidence against the tax evader and his associates. This action is part of a concerted drive to trace illegal sources of funding that has financed the separatist elements and their activities in the Valley," the statement added.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Income Tax Department #India #terror-funding

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.