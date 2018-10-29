App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T dept proposes online filing of tax exemption application

The department sought comments from stakeholders by November 12 on the amended rules and application forms seeking tax exemptions by such entities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Educational institutions, hospitals, charitable and religious trusts will soon have to file the online application for seeking income tax exemption, the I-T department said on October 29.

The department sought comments from stakeholders by November 12 on the amended rules and application forms seeking tax exemptions by such entities.

"In view of the digital advancement that the government in general, and the income tax department in particular, have made, it is imperative that manual filing of these applications should be done away with so, as to ensure not only faster processing of the same but also to reduce interface between the department and the applicant," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The application for exemption should be accompanied by self certified copy of registration with the registrar of companies or registrar of firms and societies or registrar of public trusts as the case may be, along with the copies of accounts and balance sheet.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 09:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.