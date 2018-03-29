I-T dept freezes Navjot Singh's accounts on non-payment of dues

The Income tax department seized two accounts of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for the non-payment of tax dues.



Income tax department seized two bank accounts of Punjab minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu. He has tax dues amounting to Rs 52 lakh.

According to an ANI tweet, the former cricketer and TV personality has tax dues amounting to Rs 52 lakh. An India Today report said that Sidhu's Connaught Place Citibank account and his Khan market HDFC Bank account were seized.

The report further said that Sidhu was approached by the department several times, but to no avail. Hence the I-T department resorted to freezing his accounts. The report also said that Sidhu has since paid his dues.

Sources who spoke to India Today said Sidhu claimed to have various expenses, which included a "dress expense", that came up to Rs 28.38 lakh, travel bills of upto Rs 38.24 lakh, a petrol and diesel bill for Rs 17.80 lakh and for salaries amounting to Rs 47.11 lakh. Sidhu could not furnish bills for these expenses, leading to the subsequent freezing of his accounts.