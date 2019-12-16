App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T dept extends deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking to Dec 31

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a public message issued on December 15, the Income Tax Department reiterated that the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar cards is December 31.

"To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December, 2019," the I-T department said.

The earlier deadline for the mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking was September 30. This was then extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) via an order issued in September.

Close

Failure to link the two documents might render your PAN card 'inoperative'. To complete the process ahead of the deadline, all you need to do is log on to the Income Tax (I-T) department's website: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

related news

Also Read | A 3-step guide to PAN-Aadhaar linking 

There, head to the 'Link Aadhaar' option, where you are required to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, 10-digit PAN, name and captcha to generate the one-time password (OTP).

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T Department to a person, firm or entity.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Income Tax Department #India #PAN Aadhaar linking

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.