I-T dept extends deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking to Dec 31

In a public message issued on December 15, the Income Tax Department reiterated that the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar cards is December 31.

"To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December, 2019," the I-T department said.

The earlier deadline for the mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking was September 30. This was then extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) via an order issued in September.

Failure to link the two documents might render your PAN card 'inoperative'. To complete the process ahead of the deadline, all you need to do is log on to the Income Tax (I-T) department's website: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

There, head to the 'Link Aadhaar' option, where you are required to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, 10-digit PAN, name and captcha to generate the one-time password (OTP).

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.