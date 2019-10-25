App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T dept detects Rs 36-cr TDS default by NCR-based realty firm

While the group was not identified, officials said the business house develops and maintains high-end malls, residential and commercial realty projects in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The income tax department has detected alleged tax evasion of over Rs 36 crore, by way of TDS default, after it surveyed a real estate group based in the national capital region, official sources said on Thursday.

While the group was not identified, officials said the business house develops and maintains high-end malls, residential and commercial realty projects in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

They said the department has detected a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) default of more than Rs 36 crore by the accused firm and it will file a criminal prosecution against it under the income tax law before a court here.

The action was undertaken by the TDS wing of the department.

As per TDS and I-T provisions, a person or a company has to deduct tax for several payments ranging from salaries to rent and payments to contractors above a specified limit.

The maximum punishment stipulated under the law for this offence is rigorous imprisonment up to seven years along with interest and penalty.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Income Tax Department #India

