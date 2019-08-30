App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T department deny extending ITR filing deadline

The government on July 23 extended the due date for filing income tax returns by individuals for the financial year 2018-19 by a month to August 31 from the earlier deadline of July 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The I-T department on August 30 in a tweet dismissed rumours spreading on social media that claimed the government has extended the due date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by a month and advised taxpayers to complete the tax filing by August 31.

The official Twitter handle of the Income Tax department said, "It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to extension of due dt (date) for filing of IT Returns. It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised to file Returns within extended due dt (date) of 31.08.2019".

The twitter handle @IncomeTaxIndia is operated by Central Board of Direct Taxes which frames policy for the I-T department.

Close

The tax department issued the clarification after a fake order dated 29 August was circulated on social media platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp group saying that the government has extended tax filing date by a month to September 30 for individual taxpayers.

related news

The government on July 23 extended the due date for filing income tax returns by individuals for the financial year 2018-19 by a month to August 31 from the earlier deadline of July 31.

Individuals, including salaried taxpayers, and entities- who do not need to get their accounts audited - are required to file their ITRs for fiscal 2018-19 (assessment year 2019-20) by Saturday, August 31.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Income Tax Department #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.