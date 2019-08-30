I-T department deny extending ITR filing deadline

The I-T department on August 30 in a tweet dismissed rumours spreading on social media that claimed the government has extended the due date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by a month and advised taxpayers to complete the tax filing by August 31.



It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to extension of due dt for filing of IT Returns. It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine.Taxpayers are advised to file Returns within extended due dt of 31.08.2019 pic.twitter.com/m7bhrD8wMy

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 30, 2019

The official Twitter handle of the Income Tax department said, "It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to extension of due dt (date) for filing of IT Returns. It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised to file Returns within extended due dt (date) of 31.08.2019".

The twitter handle @IncomeTaxIndia is operated by Central Board of Direct Taxes which frames policy for the I-T department.

The tax department issued the clarification after a fake order dated 29 August was circulated on social media platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp group saying that the government has extended tax filing date by a month to September 30 for individual taxpayers.

The government on July 23 extended the due date for filing income tax returns by individuals for the financial year 2018-19 by a month to August 31 from the earlier deadline of July 31.

Individuals, including salaried taxpayers, and entities- who do not need to get their accounts audited - are required to file their ITRs for fiscal 2018-19 (assessment year 2019-20) by Saturday, August 31.

