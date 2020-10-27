I-T Department conducts search and seizures at 42 premises, uncovers fake billing racket

The Income Tax (I-T) Department conducted search and seizure operations across 42 premises in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand on October 26.

“Action was carried out on a large network of individuals running the racket of entry operation and generation of huge cash through fake billing,” as per a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

“So far, documents evidencing accommodation entries of more than Rs 500 crore have already been found and seized. Rs 2.37 crore in cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.89 crore and details of 17 bank lockers yet to be operated were also found,” the statement added.

The entire network of entry operators, intermediaries, cash handlers, beneficiaries, and firms and companies involved has been exposed during the process.

As per the details released, several shell entities and firms were used by the searched entry operators for layering of unaccounted money and cash withdrawals against fake bills issued and unsecured loans given. Staff and associates had been made dummy directors or partners of these shell entities and all bank accounts were managed and controlled by these entry operators.

“Statements of such entry operators, their dummy partners/employees, the cash handlers as well as the covered beneficiaries have also been recorded clearly validating the entire money trail,” the Ministry said.

Individuals searched were found to be handling and benefitting from several bank accounts and lockers which were opened in names of family members, trusted employees and shell entities. These accounts were being digitally managed in collusion with the bank officials. “The same is being further investigated,” it added.

Beneficiaries were found to have made “huge investments” in real estate properties in prime cities and in fixed deposits to the tune of several hundred crore.

Further investigations are in progress, the statement added.