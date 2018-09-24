App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi: Donald Trump tells Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by the US President at the United Nations on September 24.

As Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the president.

When Swaraj told the US president that she has brought greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump responded, “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi,” Indian diplomatic sources told PTI.

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 08:26 pm

tags #Donald Trump #India #Sushma Swaraj #United States

