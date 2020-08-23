I knew about the explosives, had asked him to stop: suspected ISIS operative's wife

Ayesha, wife of suspected ISIS operative Mohammed Mustakeem Khan, who was arrested on August 21, has said she was aware that her husband had stocked up on gunpowder and other explosives, which were kept at their house in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

She said he had been storing gunpowder and other such material in small quantities and stocking them up for the past two years.

She claimed that she had warned Khan alias Abu Yusuf against storing explosives, but he had reportedly snubbed her.

"He was storing gunpowder and other material at home here in a box. When I told him he should not do such things, he told me that I should not stop him, and he would do wherever he feels like. He asked me strictly to not tell anybody, even family," Ayesha said.



The spouse of the alleged terrorist still hopes her husband is pardoned by the law enforcement agencies, as she has four kids and does not have anyone to turn to. However, that seems unlikely right now, given the police believe he was planning to carry out terror attacks at crowded places in Delhi at the behest of his handlers in Afghanistan.



A huge cache of explosives, including an explosive jacket, were recovered from the Balrampur residence earlier on August 23.



Meanwhile, the 36-year-old suspected terror operative’s father Kafeel Ahmed is still in disbelief.

He told reporters that his son was a “very good person” who never picked up a fight, and it is unbecoming of him to take to terrorism.

Ahmed reportedly did not get a whiff of the terror activities his son was involved in until the police knocked on their doors and found the explosives.

He said: “If I had any idea that he was collecting explosive material, I would not have allowed Abu Yusuf to stay in my house.”

