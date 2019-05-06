App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

I have quit UP govt, says SBSP chief Rajbhar

The SBSP chief alleged the BJP was misusing his party's name and flag in the election underway.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Known for blowing hot and cold against ally BJP, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed on May 6 he has resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government and it was up to the saffron party to decide on it. "I tendered resignation as minister on April 13. It is up to the BJP to decide whether to accept or reject it," Rajbhar, a cabinet minister in the UP government, told reporters here.

"I have nothing to do with the government now," he said.

The SBSP chief alleged the BJP was misusing his party's name and flag in the election underway. "Even during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, they were used. I have filed a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission," Rajbhar said.

Rajbhar has often publicly criticised the BJP, its ally in Uttar Pradesh.

related news

Last month, he said his party will contest the Lok Sabha election in the state alone and announced candidates on 39 seats, prompting BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to say that "Rajbhar has has been with the BJP and will remain with it".

But he has continued with his criticism of the BJP, alleging it was trying to weaken his party.

On Monday, the SBSP chief claimed the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will win more seats than BJP in the state. He also claimed that the BJP was worried over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's continuous attacks on it.

Rajbhar has fielded candidates on some 40 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state after he failed to have an understanding with the BJP for Lok Sabha polls and has making adverse comments against the bigger NDA partner.

The Rajbhars constitute 20 per cent of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as the second-most politically dominant community after Yadavs in eastern UP, parts of which will vote during the sixth and seventh phase polls on May 12 and 19, respectively.

The SBSP won four seats in 2017 UP assembly elections.

Rajbhar had said the BJP was under an impression it could win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state and 400 seats in the country "but the reality will dawn on May 23".
First Published on May 6, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Business #India #Om Prakash Rajbhar #Politics #Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Review: Politics and death keep the ...

Karan Oberoi from A Band Of Boys arrested over rape charges

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s banter on cultural differen ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's film rolls, Karan Johar ...

Sacred Games 2: Netflix India drops teaser of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddi ...

Happy Birthday George Clooney: Here’s a look at women he’s been wi ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra revisits her love story with husband Ni ...

Avengers: Endgame blasts past Titanic to all-time No. 2, Avatar remain ...

World Of Dance finale: The Kings from Mumbai takes the crown home!

EXCLUSIVE | Expect Dhoni to Have Some Tricks Ready for Mumbai: Kumble

IPL 2019 | Chennai Brace For Mumbai Onslaught in First Qualifier

55 Dead, 36 Injured in Tanker Truck Explosion in Niger's Capital Niame ...

SC Panel Clears CJI Ranjan Gogoi of Sexual Harassment Charges, Report ...

Cyclone Fani: How Odisha's Youth are Helping Children Connect With Fam ...

'Saw a Flash of White Light': Russian Plane Pilot, Survivors Reveal th ...

Woman with Record Size 15 Feet Gets ‘Most Beautiful Pair of Shoes’ ...

IFTDA Appeals Godrej to Build 'Raj Kapoor Museum' at RK Studios Land

Mohamed Salah Out of Liverpool's Champions League Game against Barcelo ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Overall voter turnout recorded at 31.29% in ...

The policy options before RBI in the current context

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of storm-ravaged ...

Anil Ambani's Reliance rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Rafale claims, says group ...

GoT season 8 episode 4 review: With two queens and a reluctant king, t ...

Closing Bell: Sensex slips 363 points, Nifty down 1% amid rising US-Ch ...

LIC Mutual Fund cautious on midcaps, betting on large banks with stron ...

Market in wait and watch mode ahead of election results, says Invesco ...

Avoid auto and metal sectors this earnings season, says Naveen Kulkarn ...

Avengers: Endgame is proof that Marvel never gave Black Widow the impo ...

EC clean chit to Modi, Shah: Abhishek Singhvi asks SC for guidelines t ...

Arvind Kejriwal's 85% quota for locals in Delhi colleges undermines In ...

India's reluctance to play greater role in Afghanistan shows Modi govt ...

Eight indicators tell us what is going wrong in Indian economy right n ...

Spanish MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo becomes youngest-ever polesitter, Mar ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: Effluents to sand mining, examining the ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to likely start selling on 17 May, OnePlus confirms HDR1 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.