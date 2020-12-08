PlusFinancial Times
'I have no political or terror connection', says Scientist Varinderpal Singh after refusing award

Agricultural scientist Dr Varinderpal Singh, who refused to accept the prestigious Golden Jubilee Award as well as Gold Medal for the Best Work done in Field of Plant Nutrition, wrote in his letter to Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi that certain sections of the media were 'labelling our annadata (food providers) as terrorists'

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 10:39 PM IST
In show of solidarity with protesting farmers, agricultural scientsit Dr Varinderpal Singh refused to accept Golden Jubilee Award as well as Gold Medal for the Best Work done in Field of Plant Nutrition

Agricultural scientist Dr Varinderpal Singh refused to accept the prestigious Golden Jubilee Award as well as Gold Medal for the Best Work done in Field of Plant Nutrition from the Chemical and Fertiliser Minister on December 8.

Extending his support to the farmers protesting the Centre’s new farm laws, Singh, who is the Principal Soil Chemist at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, said his conscience would not allow him to accept the award when farmers are out on the streets protesting the Centre’s agri reforms.

Apologising in his letter to Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Dr Singh wrote: “I refused to receive the FAI Golden Jubilee Award and gold medal not because of any personal resentment towards you or the Government of India.”

He added: “It is a time of crisis for the nation when farmers are on the roads with their genuine demands and the government is not accepting their request to withdraw the anti-national laws. My consciousness is loudly speaking that receiving this award at this time would be betrayal to my farmers and my nation.”

The scientist then goes on to mention that he has no “political or terrorist connection” and is “dedicated only to the integrity and prosperity of India”.

Dr Varinderpal Singh wrote a letter on similar lines to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, explaining why he did not accept the award and apologising for the same.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the scientist criticized certain sections of the media for “labelling our annadata (food providers) as terrorists”.

He then urged Modi to “immediately announce the withdrawal of these laws in Parliament”.

Stressing on complete roll back of the three farm laws, he said: “Ignoring farmers and keeping them on the roads in winters is not in interest of the nation.”

Moneycontrol News
#Bharat Bandh #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Dr Varinderpal Singh #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:39 pm

