‘I have lived my life’: 85-year-old Nagpur resident gives up hospital bed for younger COVID-19 patient

Representative image: By sfam_photo via Shutterstock

Narayanrao Dabhadkar, an 85-year-old resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra, gave up his hospital bed for a younger person, amid a shortage of beds available for treatment due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Dabhadkar’s family had managed to arrange a bed at the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Nagpur after he tested positive for COVID-19 and his oxygen level dropped significantly. However, he convinced his family and the hospital staff to give his bed to a 40-year-old patient instead, according to a report by the local Marathi language newspaper Lokmat.

He reportedly took the decision after seeing the 40-year-old’s wife cry and request the hospital staff for a bed for her husband.

"I am 85 [years old] now, have lived my life, you should offer the bed to this man instead, his children need him,” Dabhadkar reportedly told his family and the hospital staff.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

His family members and the doctor reportedly tried to change his mind. The doctor told him that treatment was necessary for him and that he may not secure another bed later. However, they eventually agreed.

Dabhadkar signed a consent form saying that he was forfeiting his bed for the other person. He was taken back home, where he passed away three days later.

"Though Narayanrao got the bed, he sacrificed his bed for the patient with family responsibilities. We consider this a great act of compassion and generosity. Though he died, he became immortal," the newspaper quoted Dr Ajay Hardas, the hospital's COVID-19 in charge, as saying.