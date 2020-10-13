172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|i-endorse-cms-decision-ncp-chief-sharad-pawar-on-uddhav-thackerays-response-to-secular-taunt-5959171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I endorse CM’s decision: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Uddhav Thackeray’s response to ‘secular’ taunt

Expressing shock at the language Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari had used, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said though the governor has the right to express his views, the language he used in the letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray was “intemperate” and did not “behove well” for a person of his stature.

Moneycontrol News

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has openly endorsed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s biting response to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari’s 'secular' taunt.

In the letter addressed to the PM, the former Union minister wrote: “Tone and tenor must always be in keeping with stature of constitutional post occupied by individuals. Looking at the turn of events, the CM was left with no option but to release his reply to the Governor in the press.”

Expressing shock at the language Koshyari had used, Pawar said though the governor has the right to express his views, the language he used in the letter to the CM was 'intemperate' and did not 'behove well' for a person of his stature.

Close

He said: “However I am shocked and surprised to know that the letter of the Governor was released to the media and also the kind of language used in the letter, which does not behove well for a person who holds a constitutional position.”

related news

In his letter to the CM, Maharashtra Governor Koshyari had urged Thackeray to reopen some places of worship in the state. He had then taunted the CM and said: “You have been a strong votary of Hindutva. You had publicly expressed your devotion for Lord Ram. You had visited, Vitthal Rukmani Temple on Ashadi Ekadashi. I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worships time and again or have you suddenly turned secular?”

To this, the Shiv Sena leader had responded saying: "I don’t need a certificate from you about my Hindutva… Isn’t secularism a key component of the Constitution, by which you swore while taking oath as the Governor?”
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:11 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sharad Pawar #Uddhav Thackeray

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.