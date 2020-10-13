I endorse CM’s decision: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Uddhav Thackeray’s response to ‘secular’ taunt

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has openly endorsed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s biting response to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari’s 'secular' taunt.

In the letter addressed to the PM, the former Union minister wrote: “Tone and tenor must always be in keeping with stature of constitutional post occupied by individuals. Looking at the turn of events, the CM was left with no option but to release his reply to the Governor in the press.”

Expressing shock at the language Koshyari had used, Pawar said though the governor has the right to express his views, the language he used in the letter to the CM was 'intemperate' and did not 'behove well' for a person of his stature.

He said: “However I am shocked and surprised to know that the letter of the Governor was released to the media and also the kind of language used in the letter, which does not behove well for a person who holds a constitutional position.”

In his letter to the CM, Maharashtra Governor Koshyari had urged Thackeray to reopen some places of worship in the state. He had then taunted the CM and said: “You have been a strong votary of Hindutva. You had publicly expressed your devotion for Lord Ram. You had visited, Vitthal Rukmani Temple on Ashadi Ekadashi. I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worships time and again or have you suddenly turned secular?”

To this, the Shiv Sena leader had responded saying: "I don’t need a certificate from you about my Hindutva… Isn’t secularism a key component of the Constitution, by which you swore while taking oath as the Governor?”