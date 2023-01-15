 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: I belong to middle class, understand their pressures, says FM Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Jan 15, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

At present, the government has not imposed any fresh taxes on the middle class, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Ahead of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on January 15 that while she is aware of the pressures of the middle class, it should be kept in mind that the present government has not imposed any fresh taxes on the citizens.

Sitharaman will present Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1 amid expectations that the government will raise the income tax limit and provide relief to the middle class taxpayers, besides others. This Budget holds special significance as it is the last full budget of the present government ahead of the general elections to be held in mid-2024.

"I too belong to the middle class, so I can understand the pressures of the middle class. I identify myself with the middle class, so I know," the minister said while speaking at a function organised by the Panchjanya magazine, an RSS - associated weekly.

At the same time, the minister reminded the audience that the present Modi government has not imposed any fresh taxes on the middle class. Also, she added, income of up to Rs 5 lakh is exempt from the income tax.

India’s Budget 2023 comes amidst a looming global recession, a prolonged war, and monetary tightening across countries as stubborn inflation refuses to die down.