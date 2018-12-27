App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

I am not unhappy, won't leave BJP, says Eknath Khadse

Khadse's assertion came in the wake of his statement that permanent loyalty to a party cannot be taken for granted in politics.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Former Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on December 27 said he was not unhappy with his party and would not leave it.

Khadse's assertion came in the wake of his statement that permanent loyalty to a party cannot be taken for granted in politics.

He had made the statement at an event in Bhusawal in Jalgaon district on December 25.

The BJP leader, who had quit the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet in June 2016 over allegations of impropriety in connection with a land deal in Pune, said if he feels unhappy at any point, he will convey the same to the party president.

The veteran politician from Jalgaon in North Maharashtra was seen as No. 2 in the Cabinet when he was its member.

Khadse's statement had come after Congress leader Ulhas Patil gave an open invitation to him to join his party, claiming the BJP has done "injustice" to him.

Khadse's comment triggered speculation he was on his way out of the saffron outfit and may join the Congress.

However, the BJP leader claimed he was not going anywhere.

"I am not going to quit BJP and I am not unhappy. If I am unhappy about something, I will speak with the party president," Khadse maintained.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #Eknath Khadse #India #Politics

