Last Updated : May 09, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'I am healthy, stop spreading rumours': Amit Shah dispels doubts about his health

Shah posted a statement in Hindi on Twitter saying that in past few days many people circulated rumours about his health on social media platforms and even some prayed for his death.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Amit Shah on May 9 said that he was completely healthy and had no illness in a tweet posted to dispel the rumours about his health.

The former BJP President appealed people to stop circulating such rumours and let him serve his duties.

In his post, Shah shared a statement in Hindi saying that in the past few days many people circulated rumours about his health on social media platforms and even some prayed for his death.

However, at a time when the country is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, as a home minister, he avoided such rumours and kept working, read the statement.

In the last two days, his party workers and well-wishers had also became worried about his health. Thus, he had to come out with a statement saying he was completely healthy and had no illness.

In the statement, Shah further said that as per the Hindu mythology, such rumours further strengthen the health of the person. So, he hoped that people will stop circulating such rumours and let him serve his duties.

Further, he expressed his gratitude to all his party workers and well-wishers for asking about his health.

“I have no hard feelings for those who spread such rumours about my health. Thank you,” said Shah.

After Shah’s tweet, BJP President JP Nadda also tweeted slamming "inhuman" comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Making inhuman comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah is extremely condemnable. Spreading such misleading remarks about anyone's health shows the mindset of people doing so. I strongly condemn it and pray to God to grant them good sense," Nadda said in the tweet.

First Published on May 9, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India

